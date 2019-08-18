Services
Jackie Kelley Obituary
Jackie Kelley

El Paso - On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Jackie Kelley, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 74 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Jackie was born in Cambridge, England and came to the United States in her twenties. She was married to her loving husband, James E. Kelley, for more than 20 years and resided in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Jackie enjoyed golf, bridge, and community projects with her friends and family.

Jackie will be missed and survived by her husband James E. Kelley; her children, Donna Cline and Gary Hillin (Gale), and Jim's loving daughters Kristen Kelly Curtis (Dave), Allison Dickinson (Lance); and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jackie leaves behind brothers and a sister in England and her brother Terry McGillvray (Susan) who reside in El Paso.

The family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate Jackie's life, but the entire family would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation all the kind expressions of support and sympathy they have received.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019
