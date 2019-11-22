|
Jackson Pierson Hon
El Paso - Rev. Jackson Piersen Hon goes Home!
On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Jackson P. "Pawpaw" Hon was united forever with His Savior, Jesus Christ. He is preceded by his beloved wife, Janet Johnson Hon, a grandson, Andrew James Paselk, and his dear son-in-law, Evan Giallanza and leaves a large contingent of well-loved family members including his children Nina Jane Beeler, Michael Kevin Hon, Jill D'Ann Giallanza, son-in-law Michael E. Beeler, eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing on Friday, November 29, from 3pm to 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina. A memorial service will follow on Saturday, November 30, at Lifegate Church, 10555 Edgemere. For those who would like to visit with the family on Saturday, before the memorial service at Lifegate, there will be a cookie and punch "Mingle" at Restoration Fellowship, 10200 Album from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.
"Pawpaw" Hon, as he was affectionately known by all, was a fierce patriot, a loyal, supportive, hardworking husband and father, and, most of all, a surrendered follower of his Savior, Jesus Christ. An accomplished musician, he played his trumpet with the Amarillo, Lubbock, and Anchorage symphonic orchestras and, also, toured with the Woody Herman band. He served our nation during the Korean War, voluntarily enlisting with the Army.
Pawpaw Hon was brilliant in the area of finances, having earned his degree in finance from Texas Tech University. In his lifetime, he worked as finance manager at all three of El Paso's Ford dealerships. He was a co-founder of Jesus Chapel Ministries and, several years after its inception, Jack was ordained as a pastor. Jesus Chapel Ministries grew to include six churches, five in El Paso and one in Juarez, Mexico, as well as a K-12th grade Christian school. It was with the school that "PawPaw" discovered his life's call. He poured himself into all aspects of Jesus Chapel's families and ministries for over 40 years, serving as comptroller, associate pastor at both Jesus Chapel East and Restoration Fellowship, and superintendent and principal of Jesus Chapel School. His greatest joy was found in generously giving out gifts and helps beyond our ability to list.
A man of integrity, generosity, and honor, he will leave a big hole in the hearts of the many beloved family, friends, and children, both biological and "adopted". As we wait to be reunited with him, we all rejoice to know he is HOME - walking, leaping, praising God and hugging all who arrived before him.
"PawPaw" and his family request that, in lieu of flowers, gifts and honorariums would be directed to Jesus Chapel School, 10200 Album, El Paso, TX 79925. It was the fruit of his labor and his heart's desire that its mission would reach far into the future and continually honor his Lord.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019