Jacob Cheyn Lawson Calderon
El Paso - Jacob Cheyn Lawson Calderon
9-7-89 12-15-19
On December 15th our light and joy ascended to heaven to spend eternity with his buddy Ruben seated at the right hand of our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ.
"Sticky's" free spirit and beautiful soul were as infectious and magnetic as his amazing smile.
"Guero's" lust for life and adventure was his mantra, and his gift of art on various canvases like our bodies are his forever calling card.
"Jake's" energy and passion propelled him to work hard and play hard and were only matched by his loyalty to family, friends and even strangers.
"Crazy Uncle Jake" will always be the hero in our dreams, the reason for our laughter, the wind in our sails, and especially our peace knowing we will see him again as he guards & protects us all as well as our loved ones already in heaven.
We will miss you, but we'll see you again.
Jacob was born in French Camp California, was raised in El Paso, Texas, graduated from Franklin High School, attended San Diego C.C. where he obtained his Associates Degree. The last 6 years he worked at UPS in El Paso as a pre loader & shifter. He also has a vast clientele of tattoos, restaurant murals, & art décor around the Borderland. Jacob is survived by his Mom & Dad: Bea & Jon, Brothers & Sisters: Nic & Kellie, James & Yvette, Justin, Grandparents: Carlos & Mary, George, God Parents: Art & Margaret, Aunts & Uncles: Gilbert & Emma, Larry, Liza & Louis, Linda, Danny, Tracy, Marky, Zonia & Brian, Cousins: Melissa & Matt, Angel & Desirae, Johnathan, Jackie & Chris, Danny Jr., Dominic, Emma Ann, Briana, Sebastian, Sophia, Caleb, Nephews & Nieces: Renee, Jace, Jayden, Jett, Kinlee, Jacob, Christian, Joseph, Ariana, Alana, Misty, Autumn, Israel, Jackson, Cambria and Tyler.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make donations to the: Crazy Uncle Jake Scholarship Fund @ www.gofundme.com
Celebration of Jacob's life will be held at 7PM-8PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019