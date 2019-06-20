|
|
Jacob Elias Moreno
El Paso, Texas - it is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our son,
Jacob Elias Moreno, 32 years old, passed away on June 10th 2019 in Los Angeles California.
He was born in El Paso and survived by his parents He is survived by mother Maura Moreno, father Jorge Francisco Moreno and son Alexander Moreno. Beloved brother to twin sister Rebecca Raquel Moreno, sister Vanessa Moreno, brother Abraham Moreno, nephew Julian Adan Moreno, niece Jennika Bianca Moreno, and niece Colette Martinez. He is also survived by his grandmother Soledad Andujo whom is 93 years old of Chihuahua, Mexico. He has many uncles, aunts, and cousins that are surviving him a well.
The day he was born, Jacob brought to the world an unforgettable , beautiful precious smile that he carried throughout his life. He captured our hearts and those of whom he encountered. Leaving a part of his spirit forever in our hearts.
A visitation service will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home West at 5054 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, Tx 79932 on Friday 6/21/2019 from 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm with a talk at 7:00 pm
A last visitation will be held on Saturday 6/22 from 8:00 am -9:00 am at Hillcrest Funeral Home West.
Burial Services will be Saturday 6/22/19 at 10 am at Memory Gardens of the Valley 4900 Mcnutt Road, Santa Teresa, Nm 88008
Published in El Paso Times on June 20, 2019