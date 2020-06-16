Jacqueline Emily FittsEl Paso - The world has lost one of its brightest souls. Jacqueline Emily Fitts has ascended to the place where all the young artistic souls go to find peace and harmony. Jackie came into this world on her terms, very late and fighting to be where she was. One of the nurses pronounced "this little girl is very special and she is going to touch a lot of lives." Boy was she right; Jackie had a way to engrain herself to your memory. She oozed charisma. She always had a quick witty response, a dirty joke, or wonderful story to tell. She was "all in" about everything she did. When she loved, she loved with all her being. When she was determined, watch out world, nothing was going to stop her. And when she was angry with you, not only did you know it, but as she used to say "and your Grandma will know it too". Because of that special something, everyone has said that it's impossible to stay mad with her. We always heard "I can't help it, it's impossible to stay mad with her". Her eyes had a way to melt your heart. Her eyes made you see the wonderful human she was. Her smile made you melt like butter Our girl was so full of life, she never saw a person from the outside, and she always connected with the person on the inside. She always had time for friends and family, especially if a "Jackie Special" was involved. She enjoyed relaxing with one dear friend, Mary Jane and when her other friends joined in it, happiness and joy was in the air.She is probably in that special place, chilling with Bob Marley and Freddie Mercury, comparing poems with Edgar Allen Poe, discussing formulas with Einstein and Hawking. Explain the benefits of chilling with Socrates. Telling them all about her life and all the beautiful people she met along her journey. She is probably telling whoever is in charge about little changes that is needed to make the place more inviting and mellow. So, if you should find yourself with a drink or two in front of you, stop and have one more in her honor, she probably already started without you, her and her new entourage.Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan and her beautiful boys, Jordan (10), and Joaquin (9), her parents Carl and Ana-Isabel Poirrier, her sister Ana-Alicia (Vern) Gustafson, nieces Lilian Combs, Mila and Isla Gustafson of Utah. She is also survived by maternal grandparents Salvador and Clementina Vasquez. Paternal Grandmother Georgene Moore, uncles Rafael Vasquez and Salvador Vasquez, of El Paso, Texas and Bill Poirrier of St Louis, Missouri, Tammy (Mike) Randall of Union Missouri, and numerous cousins and friends.Please join friends and family in a Celebration of her life at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass, El Paso, Texas, 79904, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. If you are unable to join us in person, services will be streamed via the Sunset Funeral Homes Facebook page. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that a donation be made in her honor to Autism Speaks.