Jacqueline Marie La Fontaine Cornali



El Paso - Jacqueline La Fontaine Cornali, 92, of El Paso, Texas (Formerly of Silver City, N.M.) passed away on Thursday, October 16, 2020.



Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George A. Cornali, D.C. She is survived by her four children: Dr. John Cornali, D.D.S. of Albuquerque, N.M. and Dr. George R. Cornali, D.C., Debbie Walker, and Michele Jessen of El Paso, Texas. Mrs. Cornali is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Jacqueline was born and raised in Matane, Quebec Province, Canada. Jacqueline continued her education at Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas and subsequently, attended Barnes School of Business in Denver, Colorado. While attending college in Kansas, she met her future husband, Dr. George A. Cornali. They were married July 17, 1948.



Those fortunate enough to know Mrs. Cornali can attest to her kindness, generosity to others, and her deep devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Much of her retirement was spent babysitting grandchildren. Nothing was more important to her than family. She was an exemplary role model for her children in being a good Christian and having efficacy in all that you aspire to accomplish. She was admired and loved by many and a truly unique individual with quick wit, charm, a smile and kind heart to everyone she met.



Mrs. Cornali will be greatly missed by her family and friends but certainly never forgotten.









