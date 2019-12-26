Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Coronado Christian Church
118 Belvidere
Jacqueline Till Ely


1937 - 2019
Jacqueline Till Ely Obituary
Jacqueline Till Ely

El Paso - Jacqueline Till Ely, 82. Passed away December 19, 2019. She was born in Birmingham Alabama on November 18, 1937, and was the Daughter of Holmes J. Till and Virginia Lowery Till, and sister of Holmes Till, Jr. She grew up in El Paso's Upper Valley and graduated from El Paso High School. She started working in advertising that later lead to a successful career as a Realtor. Jacqueline is survived by her children, Virginia McCoy, Mark Jensen, Forrest Ely, and her husband, Ed Ely.

Services will be held on January 6, at Coronado Christian Church located at 118 Belvidere St. at 10:00 a.m. the reception will immediately follow at 150 Sunset.

Funeral Services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
