Jacquelyn Celeste Jilek
El Paso -
Jacquelyn Celeste Jilek passed away on October 25, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1972, in San Antonio TX. She is survived by Edward Davis, Stepdad, Susan Davis, Mother and Jimmy Jilek, Father. She also had numerous Aunts, Uncles, nephews and nieces. She lived in El Paso TX for the last 7 years with her parents. She loved dogs, art, and poetry. She will be very much missed by her family. Visitation will be held Thursday October 31, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home East 1460 George Dieter El Paso, Texas from 2- -5 p.m. with a Funeral Service Friday November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019