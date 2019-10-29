Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
Jacquelyn Celeste Jilek


1972 - 2019
Jacquelyn Celeste Jilek Obituary
Jacquelyn Celeste Jilek

El Paso -

Jacquelyn Celeste Jilek passed away on October 25, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1972, in San Antonio TX. She is survived by Edward Davis, Stepdad, Susan Davis, Mother and Jimmy Jilek, Father. She also had numerous Aunts, Uncles, nephews and nieces. She lived in El Paso TX for the last 7 years with her parents. She loved dogs, art, and poetry. She will be very much missed by her family. Visitation will be held Thursday October 31, 2019 at Martin Funeral Home East 1460 George Dieter El Paso, Texas from 2- -5 p.m. with a Funeral Service Friday November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
