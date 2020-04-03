Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Jaime A. Chavez


1964 - 2020
Jaime A. Chavez Obituary
Jaime A. Chavez

El Paso - Jaime A. Chavez was born in El Paso, Texas June 8, 1964. A graduate of Bowie high school class Package of 1983. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Jaime's love for his family was known best, next to his love for the NFL Vikings. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. His heart gave and helped others without hesitation. Jaime's golf swing was one of a kind, he was a heck of a fisher and grew a love for gardening along his journey. He battled cancer and fought till the very end, he will be missed, loved, and never forgotten. We Love you Pancho. Visitation April 6th from 11am-2pm with a rosary at 1pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East (915) 590-8700.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
