Dr. Jaime Alberto Diaz
El Paso - In loving memory of DR. JAIME ALBERTO DIAZ who passed away on October 16, 2019 at the age of 80. Jaime was born in Bogota, Colombia on November 8, 1938 and came to the United States to practice medicine. As a pathologist, Jaime proudly served in the United States Army for 10 years, which allowed him the privilege to travel with his family. After the Army, he worked for twenty-one years at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas and then moved to El Paso in 1999 to practice medicine at Pathology Professional Services. His dedication to his medical career of 54 years continued even up to his last days, where he was a longtime respected physician in the El Paso Community.
Jaime can be remembered for his passion for learning and teaching both in his medical career as well as in his daily life. Outside of his profession, he was an avid lover of art, classical music, and history. Most importantly, he was dedicated to his family and was always willing to help them whether locally or abroad. He was preceded in death by his parents Ana and Alberto Diaz, and his beloved brother Alvaro Diaz. He is survived by his loving wife Ligia Rey Diaz, his beloved children; Belisa Diaz, Liliana Diaz Deshotels (Mitch), Rodrigo Diaz (Mistye), Andres Diaz, his beloved brother Hector Diaz (Susan Vafiades-Diaz), and his loving sister-in-law Amanda Diaz, his pride and joy, his grandchildren; Maya Bailey Diaz, Noah Rey Diaz, Giovani Harnam Cheema and Luke Armand Deshotels, his nieces Ana Olsthoorn (Harley), Elisa Diaz, Ligia Baptista (Lou), Bibiana Miller (Rich), his nephews Carlos Diaz (Teresa), Juan Carlos Martinez (Joanna), and Chris Diaz (Elana).
Please join us in celebrating the life of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and husband. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:15PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West at 480 N. Resler, El Paso, Texas 79912. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79902. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the (donate3.cancer.org), 10801 Gateway West #500, El Paso, TX 79935, or the () 10900-B Stonelake Blvd. Suite 320, Austin, TX 78759. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019