|
|
Jaime Licon
El Paso - Jaime "Jimi" Licon, 60, passed away on April 1, 2019. Mr. Licon is preceded in death by his parents, Rafael & Sofia Licon; sister, Sylvia G. Licon. He is survived by his brothers; Ralf, Bobby, Ernest & Mario Licon and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation: 5-8:00PM, Monday, April 29, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East (10950 Pellicano) with a 6:00PM Rosary. Graveside Service: 10:00AM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 28, 2019