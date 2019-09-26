Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
2709 Alabama St.
El Paso, TX
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
2709 Alabama St.
El Paso, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
2709 Alabama St.
El Paso, TX
Jaime Solano Obituary
Jaime Solano

El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Jaime Solano announces his sudden passing on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 44. Jaime will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Francisco and Laura Solano, grandfather Eusebio Rodriguez, brother and sister-in-law Frank and Heather Solano, nieces Angelina and Sofia, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

As a boy, Jaime performed with the Texas Boys Choir of Fort Worth, Texas, during the years 1986-1989. He attended Andress High School in El Paso, graduating in 1993. Following high school, he left Texas to study at The Cleveland Institute of Music. He graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Music degree and in 1999 with a Master of Music degree in Voice Performance.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama St., El Paso, TX 79930. Visitation will be immediately followed by a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. and a funeral mass at noon.

For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 26, 2019
