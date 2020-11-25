James A. MullenEl Paso, Texas - James A. (Jim) Mullen, 85, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.Jim was born in Evansville, Indiana on October 15, 1935. He left Indiana in 1952 to join the Navy and was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi until he made the decision to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. He trained as a hydraulics mechanic on B-52 bombers during the Cold War years and later pursued his degree in Psychology at the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1968. He began working for the Air Force Social Actions Department as a counselor for military personnel dealing with substance and alcohol abuse. He retired from the Air Force in 1978 and came to El Paso to work as a lecturer and trainer for three years through the Civil Service at Beaumont Hospital until he retired; he began work at the City Probation Department as a counselor. Shortly thereafter, Jim and his wife started a business and became entrepreneurs for several years into the 80's. They began enjoying retirement and leisure time by travelling all over the U.S.A., Europe, and Mexico making new friends, seeing the sights, and taking every opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture. They remained happy, in love, and devoted to each other until the time of his passing. James' wife, Maria (Terri), wishes to thank the personnel and staff at Encompass/Hospice of El Paso for the support and assistance they provided the family during a difficult time. Terri would also like to express eternal gratitude to the wonderful friends, neighbors, and relatives who reached out with love and affection. God bless you.Jim leaves behind his beloved wife of 38 years, Maria T. Mullen. He is also survived by his son, Michael Mullen {wife Janice}; Grandchildren Sean Mullen, Miles Mullen, Marley Mullen, and Ian Groeschel; Great-Grandchildren Winter Mullen and Willow Mullen; Sister-in-Law Patti Wilson {husband Pat, deceased}; Brothers-in-law Carlos Martinez {wife Rachel}, Daniel Martinez {wife Bonnie}; Nephew Sean Wilson {wife Jessica}; Niece Michelle Wilson.Jim was pre-deceased by his beloved mother, Margaret Monroe.Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions services will be private. Interment will be in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.