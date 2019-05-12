|
James A. Woodard
El Paso - James A. Woodard of El Paso Texas, has passed on the 8th of May, he was 61. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Susan, his sons Jared of El Paso and James F. II with his wife Jolie and grandchildren Juliette and Tre of Palm Beach Gardens,Florida. Also James has two sisters, Lizabeth and nephew Robert, also Jamie Easton, her husband David and two nieces Ashley and Whitney. He is pre-deceased by his parents James F. and Cecilia Woodard.
He graduated from high school in 1975 and joined the Army where he became a member of the 101st Airborne division. He served his four years and then went back to school. He earned his masters degree from Roberts Wesleyan, Rochester NY, while raising a family in Le Roy NY. He put his degree to good use when he started working for BMP America in Medina, NY where he worked for 14 years and then set up a manufacturing plant in Juarez, Mexico where he worked for 12 years and eventually became president of the plant. He loved the people who worked for him and was sad to leave when he became ill.
He was an avid shooter, a member of Fort Bliss gun club, a proud member of the NRA, the ILA, the second amendment foundation and the Texas Rifle Association. He was a huge Yankee fan all of his life and he also loved his Indianapolis Colts.
Visitation will be held at Martin Funeral Home West at 128 N Resler Dr. from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday May 15th, 2019 and burial will be at Fort Bliss Cemetery, services for family the next day.
Published in El Paso Times on May 12, 2019