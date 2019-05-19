|
James Bruno Rocha, Jr.
El Paso - James B. Rocha Died on Tuesday May 14, 2019. He lived in El Paso, Texas. However, was born in Salinas, California. He served 25 years in the United States Army as well as serving in the National Guard. He is survived by his four daughters; Corinna Avina, Lynn Lane, Cynthia Rodrigues and Helen Rocha, 22 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers Robert, Freddie and Peter; four sisters Lena, Mary, Angelina and Rosemary, All from California. Services will be held in California.
