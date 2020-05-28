|
Dr. James C. Cox
El Paso -
Dr. James C. Cox passed away May 21, 2020. Dr. Cox was born in Breckenridge, Texas, July 18, 1920. His family moved to a farm east of La Mesa, TX while he was a small child.
In 1940 Dr. Cox joined the Army and was stationed in El Paso. He was assigned to Wm. Beaumont hospital where he trained as a medic. During World War II he served in the Southwest Pacific as a medic.
After his discharge from the army he went to San Antonio to attend chiropractic college. After graduation he opened his practice in Decatur Texas and stayed for two years. He then moved to El Paso where he opened his chiropractic office and served in his profession for 40 years.
Dr. Cox enjoyed gospel music and served as a minister of music in Baptist churches for 38 years. He enjoyed directing music in many revival meeting in El Paso and New Mexico.
Dr. Cox was a member at first Baptist Church where he was a deacon. After his retirement he dedicated his time to helping conduct religious services in nursing homes in El Paso.
Dr. Cox was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy and one son Jim. He is survived by one son Phillip, 8 grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren, plus many special friends. Graveside services will be held under the direction of Del Angel funeral home and First Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest by his wife at Restlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the First Baptist Church or to a .
Published in El Paso Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020