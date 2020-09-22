James C. DevineEl Paso - James C. Devine, Maj. USAF (Ret.), was born in Lexington, KY on March 20, 1924. He passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020, in El Paso, TX. He was a graduate of Transylvania University and received his master's degree from St. Louis University.Maj. Devine (Jim to his friends and family), proudly served over 20 years on active duty (US Army 1942-1945, USAF 1950-1967). During World War II, he fought in the European Theater of Operations where he was wounded in action and received the Purple Heart. At the time of his retirement he was shift chief with the USAF Severe Storms Center in Kansas City, MO. After retiring from the USAF, he worked for Civil Service as a Research Meteorologist, mostly with the Atmospheric Sciences Laboratory at White Sands Missile Range, NM, retiring from there on January 1, 1988.Jim was a member and former deacon of Mt. View Baptist Church, a charter and life member of VFW Chapter 2451, a life member of DAV Chapter 187, and life member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Lone Star Chapter 393, all in El Paso. He loved working puzzles, being on the computer, and reading in his spare time.Jim was preceded in death by a son, James Michael, who gallantly battled ALS, and also his brother, Eugene. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Juanita (Nita), son Darryll and wife Norma, daughter Melanie Devine Guillet, daughter Sherrilyn Devine Morris and husband Bryan, and daughter-in-law Jenifer Devine. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and other extended family.The family would like to thank the staff at Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home for the care and compassion shown to our loved one during his time there.Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast from 1:00-4:00pm. Pastor Tim Thompson will share a few words of remembrance at 3:15pm. Private burial with full military honors will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.