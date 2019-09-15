|
|
James "Jim" D. Harris Sr.
El Paso - James D. Harris Sr. (Jim) passed away August 26,2019 in his home with the love of his life - Missy at the age of 79. He was native to El Paso. Well known by many, where he touched many lives. He loved life, family, friends, and NASCAR. He was owner of the 4x4 Service Center on Edgar Park Street for 40 years. Jim was also known for his baseball hat collection and for the love of animals. Throughout his battle with congestive heart failure, he also developed a rare progressive neurological disorder called Corticobasal degeneration. Jim donated his body to Science at Texas Tech in hope to find a treatment or cure to help others. He is survived by Marjorie E. Harris (Missy) the love of his life of 58 years. His sister Dorothy Ann Hasenbuhler plus many nieces and nephews and Kristan Bannister his home care nurse and dear friend. He is preceded in death by his son James D. Harris Jr. (Jimbo) and Tripod (the shop cat). Also preceded in death Joe and Eva Harris Sr. (parents) sister Betty Stembridge, brothers Joe Harris Jr, Robert Clay Harris and Johnny Harris.
The Great Watash
(Number one friend, best buddy)
God and all his infinite wisdom gave us our love.
Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 15, 2019