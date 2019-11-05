|
James D. Schwab
James D. Schwab, born July 4, 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Elmer and Grace Schwab (Fuch) died November 2, 2019. Celebration of life will be at Ascension Lutheran church November 9 at 11 A.M.
Jim had a 46 year career at General Electric and retired as VP of Mexico operations. He was an avid runner, golfer and sports enthusiast. Jim served on several community boards.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Billie June (Schuck) children James, spouse Nancy, Jeff, Jon, Susannah Collins, spouse Fulton, the late Melodie Geffen (Rood), Mark and Heidi Rood, sister Jane, brother Tom and spouse Helen, 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Melanoma Research Foundation, or Ascension Lutheran Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019