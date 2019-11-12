|
|
James Douglas (Jim) Cobb
El Paso - James Douglas Cobb passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the age of 81. He was preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Mary Cobb and older brother Richard Cobb. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Sybil, son Brian and younger brothers Robert Cobb and Marshall Cobb Jr.
A lifelong El Pasoan, Jim was born on February 17, 1938 into a Southern Pacific Railroad family that worked along the old south line stretching from El Paso to Yuma, AZ. The family was based out of Douglas, AZ during World War II then returned El Paso after the war. In 1950 the family moved to central El Paso where Jim attended Rusk Elementary School and Austin High School.
For those who knew Jim and the family, the Cobb household on Mountain Avenue was a place of youthful mayhem, antics and many great stories. After graduating from Austin High School in 1956, Jim attended Texas Western College before going to work for the El Paso Natural Gas Company where he was employed for 36 years until his retirement in 1996. Jim was an avid reader who followed the Dallas Cowboys, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Miner football and basketball while proudly tending to his house, yard and swimming pool.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Sunset Funeral Home West at 480 N. Resler Dr. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019