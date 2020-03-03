Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
James E. Ayala Obituary
James E. Ayala

El Paso - James E. Ayala, 100, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born in Ellsworth, KS to Julio and Elena (Avelar) Ayala on March 5, 1919; he came to El Paso in 1934. He served in the Army during WWII as a tank gunner and he received two bronze stars for heroic service in Belguim and Germany. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years Angela; children Ed (Rosa), Armando (Gloria+), Marta (Richard) and Robert (Vera); 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Other survivors include his siblings, Elias Hernandez, Elidia Villalpando, and Helen Dusharm. James was an amazing, warm, and wonderful man who loved God and family. He touched our lives deeply, and we will miss him immensely. We will continue to honor his legacy today and always holding him deep in our hearts until we meet again. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
