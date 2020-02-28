Services
James Edward Agan

James Edward Agan Obituary
James Edward Agan, Sr. left this earth on February 22, just days before his birthday of February 28, 1939. He was born in the steel town of Ensley, Alabama to Viola Grace Doern and Martin Agan, D.C. Before he turned one, the family moved to El Paso to join his grandparents, Drs. Anna Bass Barker and George Barker after their graduation from Palmer Chiropractic College. Buddy, as his mother called him after her brother, graduated from Austin High School and entered the Police Academy in 1961. He was instrumental in creating the Crime Prevention Unit and was an officer and detective with various units for 29 years. In 1981, he graduated from the FBI Academy for Law Enforcement. He was the department public information officer and historian and wrote many published articles about El Paso Police history. He was administrative aide to the chief for seven years and retired from the police department in 1994 to take over as Assistant Chief of Police and help reorganize the UTEP force. He retired from law enforcement in 2001 to ride his ATV and go river rafting at his will. He is survived by his wife and travel partner Andi Agan, children Charles W. of San Antonio, Dee Ann, Darla and Eddie of El Paso and Lysa of Tucson; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was an extremely private individual who would rather write about other's history than his own. To honor his wishes, there will be a private ceremony for his family to scatter his ashes over the mountains he called home. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
