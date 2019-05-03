Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Viewing
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
1AD Chapel
11272 Biggs Street
Fort Bliss, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pelham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Pelham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Edward Pelham Obituary
James Edward Pelham

El Paso - James E. Pelham, 74, (otherwise known as "Tops"), was born to Arthur and Annie Mae Pelham of Melrose, Florida. He married his forever love Omia McAfee.

He is survived by wife: Omia Pelham children: Constance Pelham, Jeremiah Pelham, Tony Walton and Tonya Walton (Twine) siblings: Edgar Pelham, Solomon Pelham, Randy Pelham, Gregory Pelham, Lettie Pelham and Frances Pelham.

The viewing will be on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5-8pm with a prayer service at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79904.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11am at the 1AD Chapel, 11272 Biggs Street, Fort Bliss, TX 79916.

Commital service will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now