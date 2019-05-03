|
James Edward Pelham
El Paso - James E. Pelham, 74, (otherwise known as "Tops"), was born to Arthur and Annie Mae Pelham of Melrose, Florida. He married his forever love Omia McAfee.
He is survived by wife: Omia Pelham children: Constance Pelham, Jeremiah Pelham, Tony Walton and Tonya Walton (Twine) siblings: Edgar Pelham, Solomon Pelham, Randy Pelham, Gregory Pelham, Lettie Pelham and Frances Pelham.
The viewing will be on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5-8pm with a prayer service at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79904.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11am at the 1AD Chapel, 11272 Biggs Street, Fort Bliss, TX 79916.
Commital service will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
