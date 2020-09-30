1/1
Dr. James (Jim) Foreman
Dr. James (Jim) Foreman, the son of the late James and Alice Foreman was born July 21, 1944 in Douglas, Arizona. He received a Bachelor's of Science from UT Austin, Masters from Texas A&M and his Doctorate in Meteorology from the University of Michigan. He served as a captain in the Air Force as a Weather Officer during the Vietnam Era. He also worked at NASA in Las Cruces and later as a teacher at the El Paso Community College.

James passed away on Thursday, September 9th, 2020 at Del Sol Hospital in El Paso, Texas.

He was married to the late Xuan Quy Foreman. He is survived by his sister Charlotte Simpson, his son Richard Foreman and grandchildren Riley and Ryan Foreman.




Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
