James Francis Rea
El Paso - James Francis Rea, age 88, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. James was a resident of El Paso, Texas for over 30 years. James was born April 3, 1932 in Ottawa, Kansas. James retired in 1990 as an electrical engineer in air defense from Fort Bliss. James served in the Airforce during the Korean Conflict. James is survived by daughter Anita K. Alonzo (Dr. Jesus Alonzo); sister Shirley Allen and brother John Rea.
James was preceded in death by his wife Carmen A. Rea; daughter Jo Ann Smith and brother Robert "Bob" Rea.
Mr. Rea is also survived by grandchildren; Hunt, Clayton, Jordan, Taylor (Thomas Doctor), Shelby, and Lindsey.
Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 9:00am, James Francis Rea will be laid to rest with his wife Carmen Rea at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be done in his behalf to Wounded Warrior Project
.
