James Frank Rebollo
James Frank Rebollo, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on Thursday, February 13 of complications from leukemia. He was 72 years old. Married for 51 years and survived by wife Linda of El Paso, TX, daughters Michelle, April and Jennifer and proud grandfather to Storm. Also survived by brother, Juan Rebollo and sister Bonnie Apodaca. Preceded in death by parents Juan and Elena Rebollo.
Jim graduated from Austin High School in 1966 and worked at his parent's business, J-R Paint and Body Garage in El Paso, TX. He also served in the Army Reserve from 1967-1973 as a chaplain's assistant with the 383rd company. Jim spent 29 years at The El Paso Natural Gas Company as a Junior Analyst. He also served as a substitute teacher for several years throughout El Paso and was a volunteer for HOSTS - Help One Student To Succeed, with tutoring and reading for students at Beall Elementary School.
Jim and his wife Linda moved from El Paso to Portland, Oregon in 1999. He worked for Multnomah County Health Department from 2000 until his retirement in 2017. In his retirement, Jim loved restoring his 1975 El Camino, attending car and air shows as well as museums. He could beat anyone in trivial pursuit with his vast knowledge of history, sports and travel.
Jim died of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia in hospice surrounded by family. There will be no services in El Paso; however a memorial is planned for November 2, 2020 at Polaris Hall, 635 N. Killingsworth Ct, Portland, OR 97217.
To leave a message for the family, please visit Jim's online registry book at the Gresham Memorial Chapel site https://greshamfuneral.com/obituary/james-frank-rebollo/
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020