James Grijalva Jr.
James Grijalva Jr.

El Paso - Beloved husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, James Grijalva, 54, was called to his heavenly home on September 10, 2020.

James lived life to the fullest. He had a radiant smile that was contagious and which also made him many friends. James was the owner of Global Flooring and Specialties, LLC since 1988. He enjoyed spending his free time traveling, cooking (especially Italian food), and as a member of the San Antonio 49er Empire.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Maribel Grijalva; sons, Andres Najera Jr., Alex Grijalva; daughter, Gabriela Grijalva; parents, Rod & Rosa Rodriguez; sister, Jolene Holguin; brother-in-law, Henry Holguinl; niece, Kristina Holguin; and nephew, Daniel Holguin.

Visitation: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm with Prayer Service at 5:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
