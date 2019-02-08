|
Jim was born in Bonham, TX to William and Marie Parks. At 18 he joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 45th Infantry Division and served in Anzio Beachhead, Southern France Division and Rhineland. After serving his country he moved to El Paso and joined the Police Department as a rookie patrolman. He met and married Alvina Speare. They had three children.
After 35 years on the force Jim retired as Deputy Chief of Police. Jim was an ardent fan of western music and personally knew many of the stars in the 50s and 60s. He arranged for these stars to perform before Police and Elk Lodge audiences.
Upon retirement he and his wife Alvina moved to Canutillo, Texas where they started a pecan farm. They enjoyed traveling and took numerous vacation trips and cruises. In the 1990s they moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico where Jim was active in the VFW Post. He was a lifelong hunter and fisherman.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Alvina, and son Larry. He is survived by their daughter Claudia and son Gary, three grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Arrangements are with Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr, El Paso. Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 11 at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 8, 2019