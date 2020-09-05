James H. SeftonEl Paso - With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved James H. Sefton, on August 29th 2020, in El Paso Texas. James was born on May 16th 1931 in Medford Massachusetts. After serving his country in the Korean War, James met the love of his life, the late Eva M Sefton. James leaves behind his children: Martha Burciaga, Lupe Campos, Eva Sefton, James Sefton, Joseph Sefton and Helen Sefton, along with grandkids and great grandkids. James funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10th at San Jose Funeral Home-East, from 4pm to 8pm. with prayer service at 7pm. Funeral service will be Friday, September 11th at 9:30am at San Jose Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.