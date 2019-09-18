Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
James H. Ware


1927 - 2019
James H. Ware Obituary
El Paso, Texas - CW3 (Ret) James H. Ware, husband, father, grandfather, soldier, and teacher recently went to his rest. He was born on 8 February 1927 in Imperial, Imperial County, CA to Augustus H. Ware and Mary Elverta Mattingly. He married Paulette Koellsch in Fontainebleau, France on 6 September 1956. His wife Paulette Ware, Daughter Caroline Paule Ware-Hill and Son Andre H. Ware, four grandsons and one granddaughter, survive him. He had served 31+ years in the U.S. Army in World War II, Korean War, and 2 tours in Vietnam. His military duties brought him to Fort Bliss for five tours. He was honorably discharged at Fort Bliss in 1976. He taught at Riverside High School for seventeen years after his military retirement. He was active in many military service organizations: Military Officer's Association of America, Disabled Veterans of America Chapter 165, Military Coalition, National Association of Uniform Services, Congressman Reyes' Veterans Committee and others. He also did extensive genealogical research and was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Graveside Services and burial will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 19, 2019. Services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes - East. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to The Rescue Mission of El Paso. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 18, 2019
