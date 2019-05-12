Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Memorial service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
4710 Hercules
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
James Harold Johnson


1945 - 2019
James Harold Johnson Obituary
James Harold Johnson

Gallup - James Harold Johnson was born in Gallup, NM, December 21, 1945 and went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Irvin High School in El Paso, Texas; joined the Marine Corp and served in Vietnam; later served with the El Paso Police Department until his retirement in 1993. He was an enthusiastic and faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in El Paso, Texas; an active bowler; and a founding member of the El Paso Texas Flags Across America site. He was preceded in death by his parents, Foster and Anne Johnson, and is survived by his wife, Martie; son, JP(Cathy); grandchildren Christy, Brian, Craig, Samantha, and Stephanie; and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Margaret (Larry)Wingert, Kenneth (Mary) Johnson, and Johnny(Debbie)Johnson. A Memorial Service will begin at 1:30pm, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4710 Hercules in El Paso, Texas. Pastor Joe Dickinson officiating. Committal Service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on May 12, 2019
