James "Paul" Kimble Sr.
Edmond, OK - James "Paul" Kimble Sr., age 91, of Edmond OK passed away on November 3, 2019.
Paul was born on February 2, 1928 in Allen, MS and had three siblings. He graduated from Jefferson County Agricultural High School in Union Church, MS where he excelled in sports and was in the school quartet and choir. In 1947, he graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College in Wesson, MS. One year later, at the age of 20, Paul married his college sweetheart Mary Weems of Summit, MS. After graduation Paul was employed by Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. His assignments were in Jackson, MS; New Orleans, Monroe and Shreveport, LA and in 1969 in El Paso, TX. He received the company's Presidential Citation award twice and was honored nationally three times for excellence in marketing. In 1973, Paul resigned from Dun & Bradstreet and accepted an Officer position at Cardwell and Russell Companies in El Paso (owner of Petro Stopping Centers, C& R Distributing, Inc., and other related companies) where he had operational, marketing, and financial responsibilities. At one time Paul also served as chairman of the board of The Bank of El Paso. He was a member of The Rotary Club for 43 years, and received the Paul Harris award and Vince Ward Fellow. He was always very active in his church and was a long time member of Trinity--First United Methodist Church in El Paso where he served as Finance Chairman, Trustee Chairman, and Treasurer. He was a member of the Wedding Band Sunday School Class and served as class president and treasurer.
Paul retired in 1997 and enjoyed extensive traveling as well as gardening, reading, and doing volunteer work. He served on the board of Houchen Community Center and Newark Hospital. In 2012, Paul and his wife Mary moved to Edmond, OK to be near family and built a home at Touchmark Retirement Village. He joined First United Methodist Church in Edmond where he continued his active church participation through serving on the Finance Committee and Church Council. He was also a board member of the Touchmark Resident Council. Paul and Mary had a long, loving life together until her death in 2013. Paul was preceded in death by his parents William David and Iva Leggett Kimble, wife Mary Weems Kimble, siblings Russell Earl Kimble, William David Kimble, Gladys Kimble Murdaugh, and infant grandson Nathan Christopher Kimble. Paul is survived by his son James Paul "Jim" Kimble, Jr. and his wife Lynn of Edmond, OK and his son Robert Louis "Bob" Kimble and his wife Luz of Ruidoso, NM as well as his grandchildren Allison, Matthew, and Sean Kimble and Corina Mendoza, along with cousins, nieces and nephews. Paul will be remembered as a person who loved his family and placed great emphasis on family values, believed in high morals both in his personal and business life, and made a difference in his church, workplace and community.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the memorial fund at Trinity-- First United Methodist Church in El Paso, TX or to the building fund at First United Methodist Church in Edmond, OK.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019