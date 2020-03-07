|
|
James Larry Williams
El Paso - James Larry Williams entered into the hands of the his Lord on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 at the age of 80. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his beloved siblings Billy Ray Williams and Bobbie Faye. James is survived by his beloved parents Robert L. Williams and Helen Williams, his loving wife Shirley Williams, daughter Sherry Williams and loving sons; Odis James Williams, Timothy Dwayne Williams, and Michael Edward Williams; 18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 3400 Wyoming Ave. Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mt Zion Baptist Church. Committal Service to follow at 2:30 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. All Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit Mr. Williams online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhome.net
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020