Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt Zion Baptist Church
3400 Wyoming Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt Zion Baptist Church
3400 Wyoming Ave
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Larry Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Larry Williams Obituary
James Larry Williams

El Paso - James Larry Williams entered into the hands of the his Lord on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 at the age of 80. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his beloved siblings Billy Ray Williams and Bobbie Faye. James is survived by his beloved parents Robert L. Williams and Helen Williams, his loving wife Shirley Williams, daughter Sherry Williams and loving sons; Odis James Williams, Timothy Dwayne Williams, and Michael Edward Williams; 18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 3400 Wyoming Ave. Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mt Zion Baptist Church. Committal Service to follow at 2:30 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. All Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit Mr. Williams online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhome.net
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now