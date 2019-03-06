Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
James Hill
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
El Paso - James L. Hill passed away from this life March 01, 2019. Jim as he was known spent 31 years in the military. After retiring from the military as a CW4, he worked 30 years for the US Government. Retiring again with over 60 years government service. He leaves to mourn him his wife of 59 years Leola Hill; Son James I. Hill, grand-sons James E. Hill and Jason Jones, brother; Wilbert Coleman, 7 great-grand children, a host of in laws, Nieces and Nephews. Wake Martin Funeral Home-East 03-07-19 from 6:00-8:00pm, Funeral Service 3-8-19 at 12:30pm, Interment at Ft. Bliss Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 6, 2019
