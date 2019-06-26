|
James Maxwell Beall
El Paso - Max passed away from a rare form of cancer on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019, gaining his angel wings and waking up in the arms of our Heavenly Father. He was born in El Paso, Texas, on March 18, 1957 to David Burke Beall and Jimmie Faye Maxwell Beall. His maternal grandparents were James S. Maxwell and Faye Hufstedler Maxwell and paternal grandmother Eunice Beall also of El Paso, Texas. Max had many aunts, uncles and cousins. Max married Rebecca "Becky" Beall and together, helped raise Becky's three girls, Brandy Nichol, Jessica Lynn and Angel Marie.
Max was raised and lived in El Paso through college. He attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, the fourth generation of Beall's to attend the University. After graduation he worked in marketing and advertising designed for the automotive industry for almost thirty years holding many different positions with Chrysler, GM, Ford, Nissan and Toyota.
Max grew up playing sports and continued playing golf throughout his later years although not near as often as he would have liked due to work and other commitments.
Max was compassionate, sensitive and always had a positive attitude. His greatest strength was his willingness to share his knowledge and experience with others in their endeavors. His compassionate ways left indelible marks on all who knew him. He did not judge an individual and always gave them a chance at friendship.
After the death of his father, Burke, he called his mother every evening to check on her as a dedicated son would do.
His family had a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 22, in San Antonio, TX.
There will also be a Celebration of Life and a memorial service at First Baptist Church at 805 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX, 79902, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:00am.
Max will be greatly missed but happily remembered.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4464, Houston, TX, 77210.
Published in El Paso Times from June 26 to June 28, 2019