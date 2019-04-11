|
|
James Michael Covey
Mimbres - James Michael Covey, 64, a resident of Mimbres, NM entered eternal rest Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Fort Bayard Medical Center. He was born September 3, 1954 in Odessa, TX to James Murray Covey and Shirley Louise Moody Covey. James attended Eastwood High School in El Paso, TX from 1969-1973. He is survived by his wife, Yolanda Rubalcava Covey of the family home; his father, James M. Covey Sr. of Mimbres; his children, Jennifer Covey, Carey Spears, and Yasbeth Z. Strauch; two sisters, Sheila L. Covey and Donna Lee Covey Villarreal; three brothers, Robert C. Covey, Marshal Adam Covey, and James Murray Covey Jr.; he has four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three nieces and five nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Louise Moody Covey; his son, Jacob Robertson. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 12 at 10am at Restlawn Cemetery 8700 Dyer in El Paso, TX where he will be laid to rest. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 11, 2019