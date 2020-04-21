|
James Price
El Paso - James P. Price, 72, passed away at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. James was born on December 22, 1947 in Brickleys, Arkansas to the late JP and Lenora Price. Preceded in death by his brother Milbert Price and sisters Barbara Lee Mims; Shirley Ann Irving.
James joined the Army in 1965 and is a veteran serving his country during the Vietnam War. James was stationed at Ft. Bliss, TX and after retiring made El Paso, TX his home.
James was a loving husband, devoted father and caring grandfather who did anything to support his family; he will be deeply missed by all those who loved and knew him.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ki Hyon Price; children, Jo Ann Price, Jennett (Jeff) Alexander, and Jammie Price; brother Arthur Price; sisters Josephine Lockett and Dorothy Edwards; his precious grandchildren, Gabriel, Jeffrey, Kiera, Joselyn and Jordan; and his many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Due to the current health risks/restrictions, a private family service will be held at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast. Family/friends will be able to watch a livestream of the service. The Family intends to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020