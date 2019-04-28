|
CPT James R. Wilson
El Paso - CPT JAMES R WILSON - U.S. AIR FORCE
Jimmy gently passed away surrounded by family at the age of 92. Jimmy was born June 6, 1926 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Hazel Barling and James Kell Wilson. He was a graduate of Texas A&M and the University of Houston. He was a petroleum engineer and worked for El Paso Natural Gas until he retired. Jimmy loved to travel, play golf, play cards, walk his dogs and was always reading a book.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Peggy Wilson. He is survived by daughter Debra Taylor and husband Dan, son Bobby Wilson and wife April and grandchildren Catherine Taylor, Gregory Taylor, Amanda Wilson and James Wilson. We would like to thank his friends and nurses who looked after him. Dr. Anuradha Gupta, Dr. Muneer Assi, Dr. Michael DeLuca, Dr. John Purdy ,Grandview Home Health and Hospice El Paso. Special thanks to his house keeper Mary and the wonderful people at Café East. Graveside services will be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, east shelter, on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers make donation to UTEP Woman's Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 28, 2019