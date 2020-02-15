|
James Rewis
El Paso - James Wayne Rewis, 81, of West El Paso, passed away suddenly at home early Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020. James (affectionally known as Pop by family and close friends) was born October 16, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, where he lived until he graduated from Haylong High School in 1956. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he became an Airborne Ranger, serving in both the 82nd and 101st divisions in Ft. Bragg and Ft. Campbell, respectively. After his service in the Army, he moved back home where he met and married the love of his life, Nancy Matthews, in 1962. They soon moved to Nashville where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Middle Tennessee State University, and started growing their family by having two sons. From there, they moved to Georgia where he worked for Westinghouse Corp. While in Georgia, he earned his MBA from the University of Georgia in 1974. After that, the family moved back to TN, then MO, MI, PA and then eventually making their permanent home in El Paso, Texas. James helped build and run two manufacturing plants in Juarez, Mexico until his retirement in 1999. After his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf with a group of retirees known as the Old Timers and Prime of Life Players. He also enjoyed traveling as much as he possibly could. He was a huge fan of UTEP sports, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Dallas Cowboys. He was a devoted family man and the glue that kept everyone together. His greatest joy in later life was spending time with his five grandchildren and especially his four great grandchildren.
Jim is proceeded in death by his parents John Lakeland Rewis and Margaret Hartzog, and siblings John Lakeland Rewis, Jr., and Betty Modrall. He is survived by his wife Nancy Rewis, sister Jean Meadows, sons Joseph Rewis (Lori Rewis), James Rewis Jr, grandchildren Ashlee Camerano (Ian Camerano), John Rewis, Jackson Rewis, Kaitlyn Rewis (Michael Barozzo), Kory Rewis, great-grandchildren Ella Grace, Owen James, Quinn Elizabeth and Ryan Anthony. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, February 17, at Jesus Chapel West at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations please be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020