James Robert Paternoster Jr.
El Paso - James Robert Paternoster Jr., 65, passed away unexpectedly in El Paso on Oct. 5, 2019.
Jim was an award-winning photographer and former owner of The Digital Station, the first gallery for photographs and digital art in El Paso. He was known for bringing an expanded use of giclee - a highly sophisticated inkjet printing process - to area artists. In 2006, he was critically injured after falling from an unstable ladder while hanging paintings for the El Paso Art Association International show. Jim suffered an incomplete spinal cord injury, leading to multiple surgeries and complications that ultimately ended his career.
A native El Pasoan, Jim was the son of the late James R. "Pat" Paternoster, a realtor and multiple world-tournament softball pitcher, and the late Carolyn Partee Parker, a reporter for The El Paso Times, public relations professional and former owner of Tri-State Cosmetology Institute. He also was predeceased by his stepfather, Walter Parker, an El Paso photographer and auctioneer.
Jim had the creative soul of an artist and a restless mind that dreamed of becoming an astronaut. He was a Christian believer who appreciated God's creations in his cherished outdoors and loved all things science. Jim had the loudest laugh in the room and was the guy you constantly reminded to use his "inside voice." He favored '60s hard rock and was a dog whisperer, a guitar aficionado who played by ear, an avid fisherman and a prolific potter.
He is survived by a daughter, Madison McCarty, and siblings Laurie Paternoster (Michael Churchman), Amy Parker-Morris (Russell), Shannon Parker (Chris Eigsti), Susan Davies, Beth Ernest (Don), Robert Parker (Jacque) and Steve Paternoster (Jane Fertig). He also leaves his stepmother, Margie Paternoster; an aunt, Lauretta Christensen; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to Jim's lifelong friends, Mark and Susie Aikman, who went way beyond the call of duty, faithfully serving both Jim and his family, with the love of God, grace and patience. Also thanks to Lewis Woodyard, who inspired Jim's creativity through their shared talent and love for photography.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the James R. Paternoster Basketball Scholarship or Carolyn Partee Parker Journalism Scholarship, c/o UTEP, 500 W. University Ave., El Paso, TX 79968. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019