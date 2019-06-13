Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Micaletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James V. Micaletti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James V. Micaletti Obituary
James V. Micaletti

El Paso - James Vincent Micaletti, 61, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a long-term resident of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Vincent and Audrey Micaletti. He is survived by his sister, Janet Ramey, brothers Robert J. Micaletti and his wife Xenia, Gary Micaletti and his wife Debbie, nieces Amanda Ramey and Christy Micaletti Kobeski, and nephews Gary Micaletti and Michael Ramey. Graveside service will be held June 14 2019, 2:00 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now