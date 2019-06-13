|
James V. Micaletti
El Paso - James Vincent Micaletti, 61, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a long-term resident of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Vincent and Audrey Micaletti. He is survived by his sister, Janet Ramey, brothers Robert J. Micaletti and his wife Xenia, Gary Micaletti and his wife Debbie, nieces Amanda Ramey and Christy Micaletti Kobeski, and nephews Gary Micaletti and Michael Ramey. Graveside service will be held June 14 2019, 2:00 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times on June 13, 2019