Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Martin Funeral Home East
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Martin Funeral Home East
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss Cemetery
Resources
El Paso - On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, James W. Hudson passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 11, 1942 in Birmingham, AL. He joined the military at 17 and proudly served in the Army for nearly 15 years, which brought him to El Paso, TX. It is here he met and married JoAnn Brummett on November 12, 1973.

He was a loving husband, father and friend whose kind heart and warm smile touched many lives in his 76 years on this earth. He will be remembered for his genuine spirit, generosity and his capacity to love unconditionally. We will miss his humor, quick wit and infectious laugh. He loved camping, fishing and grilling for family and friends. His strong faith in God and spiritual path never wavered even during adversity.

James is preceded in death by his mother, Addie Rae, brother, Dan Earl, two sisters, Bobbie and Sarah and several cousins. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Hudson, his sons, Mark Hudson and Kenneth Nolan Brummett, his daughter, Deborah Parks, one granddaughter, Stacy Parks and several nieces and nephews, including Bonnie Roberts. Visitation will be at Martin Funeral Home East on George Dieter on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 9:00 AM. Funeral Service immediately following at 11:30 AM. Interment will be at Fort Bliss Cemetery at 1:00 PM.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019
