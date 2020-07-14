Jane Enright



El Paso - Jane Enright, 88, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on July 13, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1931 in Milford, Massachusetts to parents Thomas A. and Ada Nugent. Jane graduated in 1949 from St. Mary's High School in Milford, Massachusetts and attended Fitchburg Teachers College in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, where she majored in Education and Nursing.



Jane worked as the university liaison in the Peace Corp. office at the University of Texas at El Paso before retiring in 2000.



Jane is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Fauland, (Vince), Bill Enright, John Enright (Camille), Pat Saucedo, Andy Enright (Tiffany) and Bob Enright (Judy); her grandchildren, Heather Fauland, Haley Fauland, Savannah Enright, Asia Saucedo, Nicholas Enright and Abby Enright. Jane was predeceased by her husband, James E. Enright; her brother, Frank Nugent; her sister, Mary Helen Uberto and her parents Thomas A. and Ada Nugent.



Jane will be laid to rest in El Paso, Texas, next to her husband, James E. Enright. Services will be private.









