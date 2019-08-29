|
Janet Jean Peterson
Scranton, Iowa - 04/17/1935-08/13/2019
Janet Jean Peterson, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by her beloved sons and daughter-in-law.
Janet was born April 17, 1935, in Scranton, the daughter of Roy McKinley Henderson and Carrie (Marchant) Henderson. She graduated from Scranton High School in 1952 as valedictorian. She then pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse graduating from Broadlawns County Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. After raising her four sons, she revived her career as a nurse at Providence Memorial Hospital in 1978 where she quickly advanced in the ranks, and ultimately retired as an AOD (administrator on duty).
She is survived by her sister Judy G. Muhe (late husband, Frank Muhe), sons Mark Peterson, David Peterson, Paul Peterson, and John Peterson (Ky), her beloved grandchildren Harrison, Madison, Ryan and Katelyn, her cousin Jeanne (Marchant) Maxwell and numerous other cousins.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 5005 Love Rd. El Paso, TX 79922 at 2 pm, Sunday, September 1st. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to Rescue Mission of El Paso, Inc. (rmelp.org).
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019