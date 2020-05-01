|
Janet Joy Aboud
El Paso - Janet Joy Aboud, 58, of El Paso, TX, died peacefully April 24th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her brother John David Aboud, her son John Richard Aboud, her Goddaughter Soffia Montelongo and many loving aunts, and cousins. Janet was born on January 7, 1962 in El Paso, TX. She attended El Paso High School and took great pride in Tiger tradition. Janet was a caring soul who could instantly light up a room with her smile. Her passions included making exquisite artwork and cooking authentic Middle Eastern cuisine. Her love was far-reaching and will be missed by everyone who came into contact with her. In light of recent events, Janet's family will postpone a Celebration of Life, but will update loved ones as details become available. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to The Cancer Consortium of El Paso.
For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020