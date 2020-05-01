Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Aboud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Joy Aboud


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Joy Aboud Obituary
Janet Joy Aboud

El Paso - Janet Joy Aboud, 58, of El Paso, TX, died peacefully April 24th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her brother John David Aboud, her son John Richard Aboud, her Goddaughter Soffia Montelongo and many loving aunts, and cousins. Janet was born on January 7, 1962 in El Paso, TX. She attended El Paso High School and took great pride in Tiger tradition. Janet was a caring soul who could instantly light up a room with her smile. Her passions included making exquisite artwork and cooking authentic Middle Eastern cuisine. Her love was far-reaching and will be missed by everyone who came into contact with her. In light of recent events, Janet's family will postpone a Celebration of Life, but will update loved ones as details become available. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to The Cancer Consortium of El Paso.

For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -