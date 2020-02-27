|
Janet Kaye Reynolds
Janet Kaye Reynolds passed away at the age of 78 on February 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Kaye was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother.
Kaye was a caseworker for 18 years with CPS in El Paso.
She worked tirelessly to help the children and their families. Kaye's first priority was to protect abused/neglected children and made sure they had the appropriate services to help them heal. Those who worked closely with Kaye knew her to be heart-warming, funny and strong. Kaye left an impression on most every life she touched. She will be deeply missed by those she left behind.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Marcia Anne Underation and James Winifred Reynolds. She is survived by her siblings, James Robert Reynolds, Sr., Michael John Underation, Anne Elizabeth Underation Yingling. Her 4 children, Julie Mattson (James Mattson), John Edwards (Eunice Fabian), Janet Murillo Chavez (Maclovio Murillo Chavez), and Korena Frausto (Rudy Frausto). Kaye had 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren whom she adored.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, March 1st, at Perches Funeral Home-West located at 6111 S Desert Blvd., El Paso, TX 79932. Visitation is from 4:00PM - 9PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Animal Rescue League of El Paso. 7256 La Junta Dr. Canutillo, Texas 79835. (915) 877-5002. Arlep.org
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020