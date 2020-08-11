1/
Janet Letitia Lindke
Janet Letitia Lindke

El Paso - Janet Letitia Lindke, age 96, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Janet was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 15, 1924. She is survived by her brother Ronald Terms of Scotland and many nephews and nieces in Scotland, Australia and in the United States. She was preceded in death by husband Edwin Martin Lindke, brother Robert Terms of Australia and sister Margaret Crawford of Scotland. She will be laid to rest with her husband Edwin Martin Lindke and Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on Tuesday August 18, 2020. Flowers may be sent to Martin Funeral Home West 128 N. Resler, El Paso, Texas 79912.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MartinFuneralHomeWest.com for the Lindke family.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
