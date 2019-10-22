|
Janet McBride Richey
El Paso - Long-time El Paso resident, Janet McBride Richey, passed away on September 20, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a member of St. Francis Anglican Church. Janet was an avid cyclist, completing the 100-mile Enchanted Circle Ride in New Mexico and many other rides with her cycling friends. She was the widow of the late Dan Clifton Richey. Surviving Janet are her two sisters, Mary and Deloris, and a brother Robert; her children Lisa Nix, Dan Richey, and Dave Richey; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, October 28th at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, East Committal Shelter. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019