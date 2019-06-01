Resources
Sierra Vista, AZ. - Lifelong resident, Janet Mills, 97, passed away May 10 in Sierra Vista, AZ. Janet was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and moved to El Paso in 1957 where she lived for 60 years. She worked as an administrative assistant in the insurance industry before retiring in 1987. Her many interests included gardening, sewing, card playing, particularly bridge and various crafts.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bernard, her parents Albert and Alma Meyer and two sisters, Marian Bontempo and Joan Walsh, her twin.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Mills (Sandra) of Sierra Vista, AZ and her daughter Jan Klein (Christopher) of The Villages, FL as well as three grandsons, Michael and Brian Mills and Kevin Klein and two great grandsons.

Interment will be at Ft Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019
