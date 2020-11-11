Janet Sanford Walz Bartlett



Janet Sanford Walz Bartlett, 90, has gone to be with God on Nov 5, 2020. She is survived by her children Cheryl Bartlett, Elaine Graves, Karen Oney (John), Lee Bartlett, Patrick Bartlett (Jackie) and Michael Bartlett (Veronica), her brother Perry Tomlin Jr, sister Sandi Walz, 9 grandchildren,14 great grandchildren,1 great great grandchild, loving relatives, godchildren and friends. Janet was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1930, graduated from Memorial Mission Hospital School of Nursing (Asheville, NC) in 1951 and settled in El Paso, TX in 1964, where she raised her children and worked as a school nurse for YISD. Janet was awarded school nurse of the year on a local and state level, as well as the 1st life membership of the Region XIX TX Asso of School Nurses. During her retirement, she created the Jaime Martinez Dental Fund, the West TX Health Connection and served on the TX State Board of Dental Health. She was the recipient of awards from El Paso Reach, El Paso Women's Hall of Fame and from the TX and American Dental Associations. She is loved and missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be planned in 2021.









